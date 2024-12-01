3,470 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.37. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

