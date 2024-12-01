3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DDD. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of DDD opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $396.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. 3D Systems has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.15 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.72% and a negative net margin of 117.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,323 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 33.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in 3D Systems by 14.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,778 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 49.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

