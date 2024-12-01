6,408 Shares in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 292.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 28,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

CNS opened at $104.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

