790 Shares in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 1,227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Trading Up 0.1 %

Blue Bird stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,532.77. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLBD

About Blue Bird

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.