AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 78.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 7.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $136.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. AAON’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,490.14. This trade represents a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $4,621,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,488,868.85. The trade was a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,967 shares of company stock worth $6,271,357. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

