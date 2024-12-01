Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 604.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $2,293,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 328.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $73,048,000.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $149.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.63. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.19. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.14.

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,109.60. This trade represents a 40.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

