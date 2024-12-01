ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,200 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the October 31st total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 28.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 45.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 257,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 82.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 167.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198,225 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.