Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Short Interest Update

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Accolade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Accolade

Accolade Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. Accolade has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 22.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

Featured Stories

