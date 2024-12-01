Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Up 35.4% in November

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 159,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 670,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.35. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Achilles Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.13% of Achilles Therapeutics worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

