ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.59% of ACM Research worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACMR. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 1,197.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $105,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $1,006,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,256 shares in the company, valued at $11,704,639.84. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $167,657.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,430,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,255,859.14. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,244,016 shares of company stock worth $26,939,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $990.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

