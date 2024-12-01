ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Update

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $990.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.54. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In related news, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $167,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,255,859.14. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,704,639.84. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,244,016 shares of company stock worth $26,939,953. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACM Research by 1,197.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ACM Research by 6.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. CWM LLC raised its position in ACM Research by 297.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $1,512,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

