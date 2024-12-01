Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:AE opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.79. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $695.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.00 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adams Resources & Energy will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

