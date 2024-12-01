ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) versus Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Head-To-Head Review

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 6.70% 11.63% 5.86% ADM Tronics Unlimited -9.47% -31.15% -12.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integer and ADM Tronics Unlimited”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.71 billion 2.75 $90.65 million $3.24 43.36 ADM Tronics Unlimited $2.96 million N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

99.3% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Integer has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Integer and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 1 7 0 2.88 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 0.00

Integer currently has a consensus target price of $139.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.53%. Given Integer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integer is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Summary

Integer beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. In addition, the company provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. Further, it offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Additionally, the company provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

