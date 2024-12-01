ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

Further Reading

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

