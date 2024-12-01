Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 585 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 150.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 4.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOCN opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.64 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $626,044.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 390,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,407.60. This represents a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.