Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $611,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,665.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 342,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 330,088 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 56.3% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, CFO Mark Barrysmith sold 8,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $197,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,633.08. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 554,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,631,723. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $24.11 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

