Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 10.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 22.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 917,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 20,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,063,320.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,588. The trade was a 21.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $4,994,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,000. This represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,542 shares of company stock worth $18,599,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

PSTG opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.