Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Navient by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Navient by 16.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Navient by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.39. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Navient

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 256,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,245. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Navient

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.