Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 78 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nova were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 15.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.80.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $183.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.42 and a 52-week high of $247.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.30.

Nova Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.