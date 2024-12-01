Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,373 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 470.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 364,516 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 260.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 484,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 350,196 shares in the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,643,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after buying an additional 272,696 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $51.32 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

