Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,510 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,103,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in A10 Networks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,242,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,015,000 after buying an additional 34,115 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in A10 Networks by 59.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 246.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 289,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 205,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. BWS Financial increased their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $102,905.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $397,443.30. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.11. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.78 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

