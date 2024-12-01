Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 631 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 19.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,131,000 after purchasing an additional 482,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New York Times by 22.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,164,000 after purchasing an additional 438,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in New York Times by 582.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 361,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 308,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in New York Times by 964.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 241,093 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

