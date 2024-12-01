Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Update

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 709,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $134.30 on Friday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $73.52 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Agilysys from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $1,067,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,978,428.26. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $26,627.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,856.64. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,899. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 162.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 117.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.