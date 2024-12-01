Algert Global LLC Acquires 5,604 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $1,714,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pinterest by 103.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $1,175,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 101.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $34,189.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,295.28. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,287 shares of company stock worth $1,547,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

