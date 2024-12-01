Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $5,133,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 44.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after buying an additional 1,267,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.92.

NYSE VEEV opened at $227.85 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.12 and a 52-week high of $240.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.71 and a 200-day moving average of $201.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

