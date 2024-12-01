Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,650 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Honest worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the third quarter worth $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 65,176 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $462,749.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,618,315.30. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Shared Abacus Lp Thc sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $8,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,869,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,544,310.50. The trade was a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,634,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,671 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $836.96 million, a PE ratio of -207.25 and a beta of 1.85. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HNST shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Capmk upgraded Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Honest from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

