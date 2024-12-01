Algert Global LLC Buys 3,760 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,979 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 480.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 32,774 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,375,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 393,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 37.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 613,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,701,000 after buying an additional 167,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $287,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,615.20. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $41.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $142.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

