Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 10,508 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 41.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 75,486 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth $6,193,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 103,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $28,269.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,650 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.50. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,391,822.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,147,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,397,275.80. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,465 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $81.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

