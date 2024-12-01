Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.0% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.73.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

