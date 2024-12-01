Algert Global LLC Decreases Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,148 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 90,612 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 859,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 506,956 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

