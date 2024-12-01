Algert Global LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,640 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1,291.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -42.47%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $16,921,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,129,598 shares in the company, valued at $634,720,061.64. This trade represents a 2.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,649,400 shares of company stock worth $147,107,697 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

