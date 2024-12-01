Algert Global LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In related news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,067,327.54. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,578.40. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,012 shares of company stock worth $1,900,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

