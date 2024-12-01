Algert Global LLC Has $611,000 Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,630 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in MYR Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 267,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 178.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 213,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 136,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 387.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 147,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MYR Group from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $157.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average is $127.25. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $181.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 0.89.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.18 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

