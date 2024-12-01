Algert Global LLC Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 97.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 208,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 103,094 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.