Algert Global LLC Invests $470,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,598 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Masco by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 850.8% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 50.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.96.

Masco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $80.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $59.72 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

