Algert Global LLC Makes New $452,000 Investment in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 81.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 863.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Constellium by 290.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Constellium by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Price Performance

Constellium stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.38). Constellium had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

