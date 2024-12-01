Algert Global LLC Makes New $464,000 Investment in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SIGA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,177,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 134,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,821,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 133,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 841,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 602,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 746,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGA opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

