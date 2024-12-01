Algert Global LLC Makes New $518,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $127.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 80.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,451 shares of company stock worth $26,699,153 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

