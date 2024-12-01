Algert Global LLC Raises Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 419.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 0.90. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $50,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $291,905.25. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,814.80. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,949 shares of company stock worth $489,511 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. UBS Group began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.60 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

