Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.11% of SandRidge Energy worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SD. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.10. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $15.31.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

