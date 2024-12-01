Algert Global LLC Reduces Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,839 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Savara by 238.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 642,259 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Savara by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 242,249 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Savara by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,732,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SVRA opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SVRA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Insider Activity at Savara

In other Savara news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 210,837 shares in the company, valued at $621,969.15. This represents a 10.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

