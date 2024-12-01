Algert Global LLC Sells 13,754 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of Unitil worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Unitil by 66.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Unitil by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unitil by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 9.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $63.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $971.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 58.02%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

