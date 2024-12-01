Algert Global LLC Sells 18,640 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,640 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 102.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 354,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $123,108.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,451,862. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $81,421.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,938.50. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,997 shares of company stock worth $667,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $21.03 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

