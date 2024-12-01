Algert Global LLC Takes $514,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $147,683,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in IQVIA by 472.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 376,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,610,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,635,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,998,000 after purchasing an additional 264,555 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

IQV opened at $200.84 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.62 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

