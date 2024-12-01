ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE ALE opened at $64.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73. ALLETE has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,888,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 52,499 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 955.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,967,000 after acquiring an additional 812,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

