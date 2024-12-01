Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Short Interest Update

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Entertainment stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Entertainment were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AENT opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. Alliance Entertainment has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Alliance Entertainment ( NASDAQ:AENT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

