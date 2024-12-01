Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $253.07 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $368,689.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,677.18. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $422,148.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,357.86. This represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,703 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 292.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,084,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 371.9% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

