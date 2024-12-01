Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Up 8.3% – Time to Buy?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.56 and last traded at $39.05. Approximately 137,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 282,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOSL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 15.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 2.42.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $77,474.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,637.19. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.