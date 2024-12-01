Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) Short Interest Update

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ABCS stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a boost from Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

About Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF

The Alpha Blue Capital US Small-Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (ABCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing in US small- and mid-cap stocks and ETFs. ABCS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Alpha.

