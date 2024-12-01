ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $12.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

ALXO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALX Oncology Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 394.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

